India vs Australia: Jayant, Pulkit join squad as net bowlers

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 05, 2023, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Jayant Yadav has represented India in six Tests and two ODIs

Two more spinners, Jayant Yadav and Pulkit Narang, have joined Team India's camp in Nagpur, the venue of the first Test against Australia. The two off-spinners join four other spinners, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, and Saurabh Kumar, who are with the Indian squad as net bowlers. India are likely preparing for the challenge posed by Nathan Lyon, one of the best off-spinners.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian team management seems to be preparing the batters for spin challenge by adding more net bowlers.

The VCA Stadium in Nagpur is known for producing rank-turners across formats.

Although India are unbeaten at this venue since February 2010, the track here can perturb the batters.

Australia will back veteran spinner Lyon, who has been a force to reckon with.

Stats of Jayant and Pulkit

Delhi spinner Jayant Yadav has already represented India in six Tests and two ODIs. Besides taking 17 international wickets, the bowling all-rounder also has a Test century to his name. Jayant owns 199 wickets in First-Class cricket. On the other hand, Pulkit Narang remains uncapped. He has 68 wickets and 638 runs with the bat in red-ball cricket.

Border-Gavaskar series will begin on February 9

The four-match Border-Gavaskar series will get underway on February 9. Stakes are incredibly high as both Australia and India are seeking a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. Although the Aussies are all but through, they would need at least a draw to qualify without depending on other results. India require at least a 2-0 win for the same.

India's squad for first two Tests against Australia

India's squad for first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.