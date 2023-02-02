Sports

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah resumes bowling at NCA

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 02, 2023, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Bumrah owns 128 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In what can be called a major boost for Team India, speedster Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly resumed bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Hence, there are high hopes of him joining the Indian squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia. Notably, he has been officially ruled out of the first two games. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

India's home Test series versus Australia gets underway on February 9.

The hosts need at least a 2-0 win to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final without depending on other results.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to his persistent back issues.

With so much at stake, the Indian team management would want Bumrah to regain fitness.

Bumrah back in the nets

As mentioned, Bumrah is back in the nets and has started bowling at the NCA, where he is recuperating. "Bumrah has started bowling in the nets. Let's hope all goes well and he's declared fit," a source told the Times of India. Hence, if the pacer doesn't feel discomfort in his back, he could return for the final two Australia Tests.

How Bumrah has fared in Tests?

Bumrah, who made his Test debut in January 2018, has been a force to reckon with in the format. He has so far scalped 128 wickets in 30 games at 21.99. The tally includes as many as eight five-wicket hauls with his best innings figures reading 6/27. At home, he has played just four Tests, scalping 14 wickets.

Bumrah's controversial addition and exclusion in the squad

Notably, Bumrah was included in India's squad for the three-match Sri Lanka ODI series last month. He wasn't named in the initial squad and was a late addition to the team. However, his name was later withdrawn as the BCCI didn't want to rush his comeback. The speedster also missed the recently-concluded home white-ball series versus New Zealand.

Will Bumrah's absence hurt India?

As Indian tracks are primarily known to favor spinners, Bumrah's absence might not hurt India a lot. Spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been India's key wicket-takers in home Tests for a decade. As far as the pace-bowling department is concerned, India have several other potent options in the form of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, and Umesh Yadav.