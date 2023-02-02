Sports

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Records shattered by Shubman Gill

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 02, 2023, 12:57 pm 3 min read

Shubman Gill smoked his maiden T20I ton (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Extending his sensational run in white-ball cricket, Shubman Gill slammed a record-breaking ton in the third and final T20I against New Zealand. He scored an unbeaten 63-ball 126, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and seven maximums. Riding on his brilliance, India recorded an emphatic 168-run win and clinched the series 2-1. Here we look at the records shattered by Gill during his knock.

Highest individual score by an Indian

Gill's 126* is now the highest-individual T20I score by an Indian batter. He went past Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 61-ball 122 versus Afghanistan last year. Overall, Gill recorded the eighth-highest individual T20I score. He faced 63 deliveries in the game, second-most for an Indian in a T20I. Rohit Sharma tops the list, having scored a 66-ball 106 vs South Africa in 2015.

Youngest Indian to get the milestone

At 23 years and 146 days, Gill became the youngest Indian to slam a T20I ton. He went past Suresh Raina in this regard, who accomplished the feat at the age of 23 years and 156 days. The southpaw scored a 60-ball 101 versus South Africa in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup. It was also the first-ever T20I ton by an Indian.

Fifth Indian with all-format tons

Meanwhile, Gill became the fifth Indian to slam centuries in all three international formats. He joins Kohli, Rohit, Raina, and KL Rahul in the elite list. Gill is the youngest among the aforementioned names to get tons in all three formats. Overall, he became the seventh Indian to slam a T20I ton. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav own centuries in only T20Is.

Fourth player to get this feat

Gill became the second Indian and fourth player overall to score a double-century in ODI and a century in T20Is. He joins Rohit, West Indies' Chris Gayle, and New Zealand's Martin Guptill in the elite list. Besides Gill, Rohit is the only other player with an ODI double-ton and a T20I century against the same team. He accomplished the milestone versus Sri Lanka.

Scoring more than the opposition

Meanwhile, this was the second instance of an Indian scoring more than the entire opposition team in a T20I match. The Kiwis, while chasing 234, were bundled out for 66, 60 less than Gill's score. Kohli is the other Indian with this feat as Afghanistan could only manage 111/8 in their allotted 20 overs when the former Indian skipper scored 122.

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan in the second over. Gill and Rahul Tripathi scored in tandem as India raced past 80 in no time. Gill remained unbeaten while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya chipped in with vital cameos to pilot India to 234/4. In return, Pandya and Arshdeep Singh reduced the Kiwis 7/4 as India successfully defended the total.