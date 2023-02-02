Sports

Manchester United to face Newcastle in Carabao Cup final

The Red Devils have won 5-0 on aggregate (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United claimed a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the semi-final (second leg) of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford. The Red Devils won 5-0 on aggregate to reach the final, where they will face Newcastle United. Substitute Anthony Martial and mid-fielder were among the goals as Manchester United extended their dominance on Nottingham. Here are the key stats.

Match stats and schedule

Man United had 13 attempts with six shots being on target compared to Forest's five and three. United had better ball possession (74%) than Forest (26%) and had a pass accuracy of 87%. Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg. Meanwhile, United and Newcastle will lock horns in the final on February 26.

10 Carabo Cup finals for Man United

As per Opta, Manchester United have become the second side to reach 10 Carabao Cup finals after Liverpool (13). Man United (8) are vying to equal Liverpool (9) in terms of most Carabao Cup titles.

A record winning streak in home games

Manchester United continue with their bright form this season. They are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in all competitions. As per Opta, this is now their longest winning run at Old Trafford within a single season since registering 17 between December and May 2011. United lifted the Premier League title that season.