Copa del Rey 2022-23, Barca and Real enter quarter-finals: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 20, 2023, 03:40 pm 3 min read

Barcelona and Real Madrid entered the Copa del Rey 2022-23 quarter-finals after overcoming AD Ceuta FC and Villarreal respectively. Barca tamed Ceuta FC 5-0 with Robert Lewandowski scoring a brace. Real Madrid had to fight hard for a 3-2 victory against fellow La Liga side Villarreal. Real had fallen 2-0 behind before staging a comeback. Here we present the key stats.

Barca tame minnows Ceuta 5-0

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 41st minute with Franck Kessie providing an assist. Former Milan midfielder Kessie turned out to be the assister once again in the 50th minute, helping Lewandowski score the second. Ansu Fati scored the third in the 70th minute before Kessie and Lewy completed the rout. Barca, who won the Spanish Super Cup recently, maintained their superb form.

Key records for Barca

As per Opta, Barcelona have kept a clean sheet away in Copa del Rey for the first time since January 2021 (0-2 v Cornella), ending a six-game run conceding away from home in the competition, their longest such run since January 2004 - October 2006 (also six games). Barca have now overcome Ceuta for the 4th time in Copa del Rey history.

Lewandowski shines as Kessie has a good game

Lewandowski's brace means he now has 22 goals in 23 matches for Barca in all competitions. He also has five assists. Lewy has now scored in every competition for Barca this season. Kessie registered his second goal across competitions for Barca, besides opening his assists tally (2). Playing his 24th match for Barca, former Leeds star Raphinha scored his fourth goal.

Real earn a 3-2 win over Villarreal

Real Madrid eked out a 3-2 win over Villarreal, who went 2-0 ahead with goals from Etienne Capoue and Samuel Chukwueze. In the second half, Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Real before Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos responded. Villarreal dominated the first half and Real missed several chances. In the second half, Real found their rhythm.

Records for Militao and Ceballos

As per Opta, Militao has scored his 4th goal for Real this season in all competitions (22 games), as many as in his previous 91 games for them. This has been the first goal where the Brazilian scored with the feet after scoring the previous seven with the head. Ceballos has scored and assisted in a single game for Real for the first time.

Vinicius continues his scoring form

Vinicius has raced to 11 goals for Real in 26 games this season. He now has 48 goals in 196 appearances for Los Blancos. Fellow Brazilian Militao has 8 goals in 113 games for Real.