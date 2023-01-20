Sports

Australian Open 2023, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff advance: Key stats

Australian Open 2023, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff advance: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 20, 2023, 02:41 pm 3 min read

Coco Gauff overcame Bernarda Pera in straight sets ((Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Women's singles world number in tennis, Iga Swiatek, reached the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday. Swiatek dispatched Camila Osoria in straight sets to gain progression. Joining the top seed is teenage sensation Coco Gauff, who overcame Bernarda Pera in straight sets. Meanwhile, third seed Jessica Pegula and 17th seed Jelena Ostapenko advanced as well. Here's more.

Key stats from the Swiatek versus Osoria encounter

Swiatek earned a solid 6-0, 6-1 win in 55 minutes. Swiatek served three aces compared to Osoria's one. Swiatek didn't commit a double fault too, compared to her opponent's three. Swiatek enjoyed an 85% win on the first serve and converted 5/10 break points. The top seed managed 52 points to Bucsa's 19.

Key records for Swiatek

Swiatek now has a 16-4 win-loss record at the Australian Open, having reached the semis in 2022. Overall, she has a 55-12 win-loss record at Slams. Swiatek, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner, has reached the 4th round for the 11th time across Slams. She has claimed her 4th successive fourth-round berth at AO here in Melbourne.

Swiatek to face Rybakina next

Swiatek will fight it out versus Elena Rybakina in the 4th round. In terms of H2H, Swiatek owns a 1-0 record over Rybakina, having beaten her at the 2021 Ostrava Open. Rybakina booked her 4th-round berth after sealing a win versus Frenchwoman Danielle Collins. Rybakina prevailed in a three-setter, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. She has reached AO R16 for the first time.

Key numbers for Rybakina

Rybakina, who had also beaten Collins at the Adelaide International 1 this year, has raced to a 2-1 win-loss record. Rybakina managed 33 winners, including eight aces. She also produced 33 unforced errors, but Collins had 34 unforced errors to just 22 winners. Rybakina made one double fault, compared to Collins' eight. She had an 82% win on the first serve.

Gauff advances to the 4th round

American teen Gauff beat Pera 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career. Gauff served seven aces compared to Pera's one. Both players committed 3 double faults each. Gauff had a 63% win on the first serve and converted 4/16 break points. She hit 24 winners compared to Pera's 23.

Gauff will face Ostapenko next

Gauff will next take on Ostapenko, who beat Kateryna Baindl 6-3, 6-0. Despite her six double faults, Ostapenko prevailed. She had a 74% win on the first serve and converted 5/8 break points. She also served two aces. Ostapenko has reached the 4th round at AO for the first time. Meanwhile, Gauff now has extended her H2H tally over Ostapenko to 2-0.

3rd seed Pegula to face Krejcikova next

Pegula beat Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-2 to reach the fourth round for the third straight year. In three matches so far, the Pegula has lost just 11 games in six sets. She will face Barbora Krejcikova next, who enjoyed a 6-2, 6-3 win against Anhelina Kalinina. Krejcikova, who has dropped 14 games in six sets so far, will meet Pegula for the first time.