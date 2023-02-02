Sports

SA vs ENG, Jofra Archer scalps maiden ODI fifer: Stats

SA vs ENG, Jofra Archer scalps maiden ODI fifer: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 02, 2023, 10:17 am 2 min read

Archer returned with 6/40 in 9.1 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England speedster Jofra Archer was at his best in the third and final ODI versus South Africa. The pacer scalped his maiden five-fer in the format as he returned with 6/40 in 9.1 overs. His efforts guided the Brits to a 59-run win. Notably, England lost the first two games and were fighting to avoid a whitewash. Here we look at Archer's stats.

A fiery spell from Archer

England posted 346/7 while batting first as the Kimberley track looked good to bat on. However, Archer embraced the challenge brilliantly. The speedster was brilliant in the middle overs, and he scalped a couple of important wickets. He sealed the deal for the Brits with a flurry of wickets in the death overs. The pacer also took the key wicket of Heinrich Klaasen (80).

A look at his ODI career

Notably, Archer was standing in his second game after returning to international cricket. Meanwhile, this was his maiden five-for in the format as he has now raced to 37 wickets in 19 ODIs at 22.73. His economy rate reads 4.92. Archer recorded the third-best bowling figures by an England bowler in ODIs. Overall, he became the fourth Englishman with an ODI six-fer.

Archer joins list of elites

Among England bowlers, only Reece Topley (6/24) and Paul Collingwood (6/31) own better figures than Archer in ODIs. Chris Woakes is the only other Englishman with ODI six-fers. He has accomplished the milestone twice. Meanwhile, Archer also became the third bowler after WI's Sunil Narine (6/27) and SL's Akila Dananjaya (6/29) to take an ODI six-wicket haul versus the Proteas.

How did the game pan out?

SA won the toss and opted to bowl. Lungi Ngidi breathed fire with the new ball as England were tottering at 14/3. Dawid Malan (118) and Jos Buttler (131) scored centuries to rescue the visitors. Chasing 347, SA looked in the hunt for the major part with Reeza Hendricks (52) and Klaasen slamming fifties. However, Archer's six-fer dismantled the Proteas for 287.