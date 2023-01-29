Sports

Perth Scorchers advance to their eighth BBL final: Key stats

Perth Scorchers advance to their eighth BBL final: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 29, 2023, 01:38 pm 3 min read

Scorchers topped the league stage (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Perth Scorchers became the first finalists of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23, having defeated Sydney Sixers by seven wickets in the Qualifier. The side has advanced to its record eighth BBL final and is eyeing its fifth title. Notably, no other team has qualified for more than six finals so far. Meanwhile, here we look at the Scorchers' road to the summit clash.

Table-toppers in the league stage

The Ashton Turner-led side dominated the league stage and finished atop the team standings with 11 wins in 14 games. Their Net Run Rate of +1.205 was also the highest. Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunders, and Sydney Sixers are the teams to upset the Scorchers in the league stage. Turner's men met Scorchers in the Qualifier and recorded a comfortable seven-wicket triumph.

Eighth appearance in the final

As mentioned, the Scorchers became the first time to qualify for eight BBL finals. Sydney Sixers (6) follow them on the list. The Sixers can advance to their seventh finals with a victory in the Challenger. Meanwhile, the Scorchers' current tally of four BBL titles is also the highest for any team. The Sixers hold second place with three titles.

Performance in the previous editions

The ongoing season is the 12 edition of the Australian T20 competition. While Perth have qualified for eight finals, they finished topped the league stage for the fifth time. The 2018-19 and 2019-20 are the only two seasons that didn't see the Scorchers advance to the playoffs. They got the wooden spoon in the 2018-19 competition, having won just four of their 14 games.

Who are the key performers (batting)?

Aaron Hardie has been Perth's star with the bat this season, having accumulated 443 runs at 44.3 (SR: 141.53). The tally includes four fifties with his highest score being 90*. Only Adelaide's Matthew Short (458) owns more runs this season so far. Josh Inglis (405), Cameron Bancroft (342), and Turner (328) are Scorchers'other key batters in the batting department.

Second-highest batting average

Meanwhile, Bancroft's average of 57 is the second-highest among batters with 150 or more runs this season (SR: 141.32). Sixers' Steve Smith tops the list, having accumulated 346 runs at 86.50.

Who are the key performers (bowling)?

Coming to the bowling department, pacer Andrew Tye is Perth's highest and overall, the second-highest wicket-taker this season so far. He owns 25 wickets in 15 games at 19.28 (ER: 8.31). His fellow pacers Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson have scalped 19 and 15 wickets, respectively. The latter's bowling average of 12.46 is the best this season.

Who can face Perth in the final?

Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat, and Sydney Sixers are the three teams in contention to join the Scorchers in the final. The Renegades and Heat will cross swords in the Knockout and the winner will meet the Sixers in the Challenger. The winner of Challenger will battle it out with the Scorchers for the ultimate glory on Saturday (February 4).