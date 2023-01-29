Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan edge past Cremonese: Key stats

Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan edge past Cremonese: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 29, 2023, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Lautaro Martinez was Inter's hero, scoring a brace (Photo credit: Twitter/@Inter_en)

Inter Milan claimed a necessary 2-1 win over Cremonese on matchday 20 of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Victory for Inter means they have risen to 2nd in the table for the meantime. Lautaro Martinez was Inter's hero, scoring a brace as his side came from behind to claim vital three points. Here we present the key stats that were registered.

Inter claim a 2-1 win

Inter were dominant right from the start but it was the host team who took a stunning lead in the 11th minute. David Okereka scored a stunner to silence the visitors. However, Inter found the equalizer through Martinez, 10 minutes later. It was Martinez once again who found his side's second goal in the second half as Inter held on for a crucial win.

Match stats and points table

Inter clocked a staggering 30 attempts, including 10 on target. Cremonese managed 12 shots, with four being on target. Inter also dominated possession, managing 65% of the ball. In terms of pass accuracy, Inter clocked 87%, besides earning 14 corners. Inter are second with 40 points from 20 games (W13 D1 L6). Cremonese are placed 20th, suffering their 12th defeat of the season.

Martinez stands out for Inter

Martinez's brace means he now has 14 goals in 28 matches across competitions this season for Inter. He also has 5 assists. Meanwhile, he has 11 goals and three assists in Serie A 2022-23. Overall, the Qatar World Cup winner has raced to 88 goals in 209 games for Inter, including 69 in Serie A.

Martinez clocks these records

As per Opta, Martinez is now the 3rd foreign player in Inter Milan's history to score 10-plus goals in at least four different seasons in the Serie A after Stefanos Nyers and Mauro Icardi (5 each). Martinez is also the 1st player to score 10-plus goals in 4 successive Serie A seasons.