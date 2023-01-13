Sports

FC Barcelona reach 2022-23 Spanish Super Cup final: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 13, 2023, 04:45 pm 3 min read

Barcelona took a 1-0 lead in the first half (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona pipped Real Betis 4-2 on penalties to reach the final of the 2022-23 Spanish Super Cup. Robert Lewandowski scored off a rebound to put Barca in lead at half-time. Nabil Fekir's low strike drew parity for Betis. In extra time, Ansu Fati volleyed it for Barca, but Betis leveled the scenes 2-2. Barcelona will now face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final.

How did the match pan out?

Barcelona had a goal disallowed due to offside. Barca, however, got the opener on a counter in the 40th minute. Betis equalized later. Lewandowski slid the second, only for VAR to overturn the decision. Fati eventually put Barca on top, but Betis quickly restored parity. Andres Guardado was then sent off post a foul on Franck Kessie, but the 10-man Betis kept things tight.

How did the shoot-out pan out?

Real Betis were the first to kick and took the lead straightaway through Willian Jose. Barcelona leveled with Lewandowski. Lorenzo Jesus Moron Garcia scored Betis' second. Barcelona converted their second through Kessie. Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved two penalties for Barcelona, while Pedri scored the winning spot kick to oust Betis from the competition.

Fati unlocks this feat

As per Opta, Fati has scored two goals in 90 minutes played in Spanish Super Cup in his career, a ratio of 1 goal every 45 minutes in the competition. It's the best among players with at least two games played in the competition since it's played in a single-game format (2018-19).

Major milestone for Busquets

Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets made his 700th appearance with Barcelona. He became the third player to attain the milestone after Lionel Messi (778) and current manager Xavi Hernandez (767).

Lewandowski returns to scoring ways

As per Opta, Lewandowski ended a run of three matches without scoring with Barcelona. It was his worst streak with the Blaugrana and his longest run since September 2020 with Bayern Munich (also three games).

Unwanted record for Betis

As per Opta, Betis and Espanyol are the only teams to have been involved in Spanish Super Cup and never win the title. Both sides have made two appearances each.

Barcelona to face Madrid in the final

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on January 16 (12:30 PM IST). Notably, their last meet was during the Super Cup in 2017, with Real Madrid winning 5-1 in a two-legged affair. In seven Super Cup finals against Blancos, Barcelona have emerged victorious just once (in 2011). That was also the last time they beat Real in any final.