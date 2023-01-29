Sports

Cameron Green's bowling load a concern for Australia, Mumbai Indians

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is racing against time to regain fitness for the high-voltage four-match Test series against India, starting February 9. Green fractured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last month. He might miss the opener of the India Test series. Besides Green's fitness issues, his bowling load is a major concern. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Stakes are incredibly high in the series as Australia are aiming for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

They would need at least a draw to go through without depending on other results.

Green has made a terrific start to his international career and his Test numbers are brilliant in particular.

His all-round ability provides the side with the required balance

Green making steady progress

Green is making steady progress and is part of the short pre-series camp in Sydney. His scheduled meeting with a bone surgeon on Monday (January 30) will give a clearer picture of his injury. Meanwhile, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald is worried whether Green can contribute the required number of overs during the India Test series. Hence, Green's fitness status could determine Australia's combination.

What did McDonald say?

"We value his (Green's) batting first and foremost really, he's a batter in our top six and we value that, his bowling is a bonus," McDonald said. "Where he's positioned at the moment, his biggest challenge is bowling. There is a lack of loading there," McDonald said. Meanwhile, Green's unavailability for the series opener could result in Peter Handscomb's addition to the XI.

How Green has fared in Tests?

Green has been a force to reckon with Tests since his debut in the format in December 2020. He currently owns 806 runs at a decent average of 35.04. The tally includes six fifties. With the ball, he has scalped 23 wickets in whites at 29.78. The right-arm pacer has a five-for under his belt. Notably, Green can constantly click over 140 KMPH.

Blow for Mumbai Indians as well

Green's inability to bowl can hurt Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The franchise bought him for Rs. 17.5 crore in the auction, making the Aussie the second-most expensive player in the history of the competition. Notably, Cricket Australia has instructed Green to be away from bowling for at least four weeks after the conclusion of the India Test series.

What did CA say?

As per CA's orders, Green will stay away from bowling for at least till April 13. As IPL 2023 is expected to get underway in the last week of March, MI can miss the Aussie's bowling services in their first few games. Meanwhile, the decision is a part of the board's workload management policy guidelines. CA has informed the same to IPL officials.

A look at his T20 numbers

Green has so far played just 21 T20 games, scoring 245 runs at a strike rate of 137.64. The tally includes two fifties, both in T20Is. With the ball, he has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 9.04. Though these numbers aren't appealing, his performances in the other two international formats have made a lot of noise.