La Liga 2022-23, Barcelona beat Girona 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 29, 2023, 12:40 pm 2 min read

La Liga 2022-23 leaders Barcelona eked out a 1-0 win (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

La Liga 2022-23 leaders Barcelona eked out a 1-0 win over Girona on matchday 19. Youngster Pedri scored the only goal of the match as Barca opened up a six-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Having played 18 games this season, Barca have raced to 47 points. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

Barca dominated the majority parts of the opening 45 minutes but failed to find a breakthrough. In the 2nd half, Barca worked patiently for the opener with Jordi Alba finding Pedri with a cross. Spain midfielder Pedri made no mistake, converting from close range. Barca held on thereafter to claim a superb win and extend their winning streak to eight games across competitions.

Match stats and points table

Both sides clocked 8 attempts each with Barca edging ahead (3) in terms of shots on target against Girona (2). Barca dominated possession (60%) and had a pass accuracy of 80%. Barca now have 15 wins in La Liga 2022-23. Girona are placed 12th.

Barca are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions

As per Opta, Barca are the team among the Top 5 European leagues with the most games played without a single defeat in all competitions in 2023 (W7 D1). Barca have now kept four consecutive clean sheets across competitions. Since a 3-0 defeat versus Bayern Munich in October in the Champions League, Barca are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions (W12 D1).

Pedri makes his 100th appearance for Barca

Barca's Pedri made his 100th appearance for the club, racing to 15 goals, including 11 in La Liga. In the 2022-23 season, Pedri has netted six goals from 26 games.