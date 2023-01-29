Sports

FA Cup 2022-23, Manchester United trounce Reading 3-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 29, 2023

Casemiro opened the account for United (Photo credit: Twitter/@Manutd)

Manchester United overcame Reading 3-1 in the 2022-23 edition of the FA Cup to reach the 5th round. United dominated the match but had to wait until the 54th minute to find a goal. Casemiro scored a brace before Fred added a third. For Reading, Andy Carroll was sent off as Amadou Mbengue got a consolation goal. Here's more.

United fail to make their dominance count in first half

United were all over Reading in a pulsating first half but a lack of precise decision-making in the final third saw the score be 0-0 at half-time. Marcus Rashford had a goal ruled out as VAR deemed Wout Weghorst to be offside before he nodded the ball in the former's direction. United goalkeeper David de Gea made a superb save on stroke of half-time.

A solid show from Casemiro helps United

Casemiro opened the account for United, driving forward from midfield and finishing the move after a solid pass from Antony. Fred did well to find Casemiro in the 58th minute before the Brazilian added the third himself from a Bruno Fernandes assist. Carroll was given his marching orders after a second yellow card before Mbengue nodded home a consolation for the visitors.

Key numbers for United trio

Casemiro has raced to four goals for United this season in all competitions. He also has five assists. As per Squawka, Casemiro has now been directly involved in six goals in his last six home games for Man United. Fred has taken his goals involvement to 5 in the 2022-23 season (G3 A2). Meanwhile, Fernandes has raced to 12 goals involvement (G6 A6).

A look at the match stats

United dominated the ball possession, clocking a whopping 79%. United had a pass accuracy of 88% and earned 8 corners. United had 25 attempts, managing six shots on target. Reading had two shots on target from four attempts.