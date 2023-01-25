Sports

Mohammed Siraj becomes top-ranked bowler in ICC ODI Rankings: Details

Mohammed Siraj becomes top-ranked bowler in ICC ODI Rankings: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 25, 2023, 01:55 pm 1 min read

Siraj finished the NZ series with five wickets in two games (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has become the top-ranked ODI bowler in the latest ICC rankings. He has been awarded for his stellar show in the recently-concluded ODI series versus New Zealand. He finished the series with five wickets in two games. Siraj went past NZ's Trent Boult and Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood to attain the pole position in the rankings. Here are further details.

Siraj goes atop the rankings

Siraj has jumped to the top with 729 rating points. The pacer is just narrowly ahead of Hazlewood with the Aussie being just two rating points behind. Siraj, with 685 rating points, was third in the rankings at the start of the series. He started the series with a match-winning four-fer in the opener. Siraj took a solitary wicket in the second game.

Sensational numbers in ODIs

Siraj made his ODI debut in 2019 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. In a career spanning over four years, the right-arm pacer has taken 38 wickets from 21 ODIs at an average of 20.76. The tally includes an economy rate of 4.62. He owns two four-wicket hauls in the international 50-over format, which were recorded in consecutive matches earlier this month.