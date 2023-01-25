Sports

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich 1-1 FC Cologne: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 25, 2023, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Joshua Kimmich's 90th-minute equalizer helped Bayern secure a 1-1 draw (Source: Twitter/@FCBayern)

The Bundesliga encounter between Bayern Munich and FC Cologne ended in a draw on Wednesday. Joshua Kimmich's 90th-minute equalizer helped Bayern secure a 1-1 draw against Cologne after Ellyes Skhiri fired in the fourth minute. With this, Bayern, the 10-times Bundesliga champions, stay four points clear at the top. Notably, the Bavarians also drew 1-1 against RB Leipzig last week.

How did the match pan out?

Bayern had possession at the start but were less effective than Cologne. Skhiri's fourth-minute volley at the far post put Cologne ahead in the encounter. It was the only goal in the first half. Cologne looked to seal three points following half-time as well. However, Kimmich scored with a long-range effort to restore parity in the dying minutes (90').

Match stats and standings

Bayern had 25 attempts with seven shots being on target compared to Cologne's three and one. Bayern dominated the ball possession, clocking 78%, and had a pass accuracy of 90%. In terms of the Bundesliga standings, leaders Bayern have raced to 36 points (W10 D6 L1). Earlier, Bayern became the first side to score 50-plus goals this season. Cologne are third with 21 points.

Bayern had attained this feat

Bayern had reached 50 goals in just their 16th match of the season (against RB Leipzig). As per Opta, only Bayern themselves have managed to score 50 goals in fewer games in a Bundesliga season (1976-77, 15th match).

We dominated after the break: Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann

"We had to change things after the second half and we dominated after the break. Two points from the last two matches is too little for us," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. "We had chances but we had to use at least one of them. Cologne defended with many players in the last 25 minutes. It is good to have 15 shots toward goals."