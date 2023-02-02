Sports

SA vs ENG, Heinrich Klaasen smashes fifth ODI fifty: Stats

Feb 02, 2023

Klaasen scored 80 off just 62 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen scored a fighting fifty in the third and final ODI versus England, albeit in the losing cause. He scored a fiery 82 off just 62 deliveries, a knock laced with seven fours and a couple of maximums. His efforts, went in vain, as England recorded a 59-run win. SA, nevertheless, clinched the series 2-1. Here are Klaasen's ODI stats.

A gritty knock from Klaasen

England posted 346/7 while batting first in Kimberley. Klaasen arrived to bat at number five in SA's chase with the scorecard reading 112/3. At 193/6, the hosts looked entirely down and out. Klaasen kept their outside chances alive with a counter-attacking knock. He was involved in a 85-run stand with Wayne Parnell (34) for the seventh wicket. Klaasen eventually fell prey to Jofra Archer.

A look at his ODI career

Klaasen, who made his ODI debut in February 2018, has now raced to 933 runs in 33 ODIs at 35.88. The tally includes five fifties besides a ton. This was his maiden ODI fifty versus England. He has now smashed 182 runs in six ODIs against them at 36.4. 111.65 reads his strike rate. Meanwhile, Klaasen finished the series with 137 runs at 45.67.

Record partnership between Klaasen and Parnell

As mentioned, Klaasen and Parnell added 85 runs, keeping SA's outside chances alive. The duo now owns the highest seventh-wicket ODI partnership by a SA pair against England. They went past Shaun Pollock and Pat Symcox, who added 69 runs in the 1998 Birmingham ODI.

How did the game pan out?

SA won the toss and opted to bowl. Lungi Ngidi breathed fire with the new ball as England were tottering at 14/3. Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler scored centuries to rescue the visitors. Chasing 347, SA looked in the hunt for the major part with Reeza Hendricks and Klaasen slamming fifties. However, Jofra Archer's six-fer dismantled the Proteas for 287.