England crush South Africa in 3rd ODI; Archer, Buttler dazzle

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 02, 2023, 09:38 am 3 min read

Buttler and Malan scored tons (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England put up a strong show in the third and final ODI versus South Africa and recorded a 59-run win. The Brits were fighting to avoid a whitewash, having lost the first two games. While Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan starred with centuries, Jofra Archer recorded a six-wicket haul. For SA, Lungi Ngidi and Heinrich Klaasen were the key performers. Here are the stats.

How did the game pan out?

SA won the toss and opted to bowl. Ngidi breathed fire with the new ball as England were tottering at 14/3. However, Malan joined forces with skipper Buttler, and the duo added 232 runs. Chasing 347, SA were in the hunt for the major part, with Reeza Hendricks and Klaasen slamming fifties. However, Archer's record six-fer dismantled the Proteas (287).

Third ODI ton for Malan

Malan, who opened the innings, scored 118 off 114 balls, a knock laced with seven fours and six maximums. It was his third ton in the format and a first against SA. Overall, the southpaw now owns 644 ODI runs in 15 ODIs at a brilliant average of 53.66. Besides three tons, he also owns as many ODI (Best score: 134).

11th ton, 4,500 runs for Buttler

Buttler was indeed at his best as he scored a 127-ball 131, an inning studded with six fours and seven maximums. The swashbuckler hit his 11th ODI century and a second one versus South Africa. He also owns 23 fifties. Buttler has now raced to 4,536 runs in 162 ODIs at 41.61. He became the sixth Englishman to score 4,500-plus runs in ODI cricket.

Record partnership for Malan-Buttler

As mentioned, Malan and Buttler added 232 runs for the fourth wicket. This is now the highest partnership for an England pair against SA in ODIs. Overall, this is the joint-fifth-highest stand for the fourth wicket in the format.

Four-fer for Ngidi

Ngidi was the pick of the SA bowlers as he finished with 4/62 in 10 overs. This was his third four-fer in ODIs. He also owns a five-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer has now raced to 71 wickets in just 42 ODIs at 27.9. His economy rate reads 5.69. Against England, he has now scalped 12 wickets in eight ODIs at 32.25.

Fifth ODI fifty for Reeza Hendricks

Hendricks, who was playing his first game of the series, scored a 61-ball 52, hitting six fours. Out of his five ODIs 50s, this was his maiden one versus England. He also owns a hundred. Meanwhile, the batter has now raced to 694 runs in 27 ODIs at 27.76. He has scored 104 ODI runs at 34.66 versus the Three Lions.

A fighting 80 from Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen also smashed his fifth ODI fifty, which kept SA's hopes alive. With the help of seven fours and two maximums, the wicketkeeper-batter slammed a 62-ball 80. This was his maiden ODI fifty versus the Brits. He has now smashed 182 runs in six ODIs against them at 36.4. Overall, he raced to 933 runs in 33 ODIs at 35.88 (100: 1).

Six-fer for Jofra Archer

Playing his second game after comeback, Archer returned with 6/40 in 9.1 overs. This was his maiden five-fer in the format as he has now scalped 37 wickets in 19 ODIs at 22.73. His economy rate reads 4.92. Meanwhile, Archer recorded the third-best bowling figures by an England bowler in ODIs. Overall, he became the fourth Englishman with an ODI six-fer.