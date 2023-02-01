Sports

Reeza Hendricks slams his 5th ODI fifty: Key stats

Hendricks scored a 61-ball 52 for SA (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

In the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series between South Africa and England, Reeza Hendricks scored a fifty for the hosts on Wednesday in Kimberley. England posted a challenging 346/7 in 50 overs with Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler slamming centuries. In response, SA skipper Temba Bavuma and Hendricks started well before the Proteas lost their way. We decode Hendricks' stats.

Hendricks races to 694 runs

Hendricks scored a 61-ball 52 for SA, hitting six fours. He has now raced to 694 runs in 27 ODIs at 27.76. Out of his five 50s, this was his maiden one versus England. He has scored 104 runs at 34.66 versus England.

England are on top versus SA

England started poorly as Lungi Ngidi claimed three quick scalps to reduce the visitors to 14/3. Malan and Buttler then added a magnificent double-century stand to deflate the hosts. Malan was dismissed by Sisanda Magala before Buttler and Moeen Ali helped England get past 300. In response, Bavuma and Hendricks added 49 runs before SA kept losing wickets. SA have lost six scalps already.