SA vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 28, 2023, 02:51 pm 3 min read

SA are 1-0 up in the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa will look to seal the three-match series as they gear up to host England in the second ODI. The opening contest panned out like a rollercoaster as the visitors seemed on the right track for the major part while chasing 299. However, some brilliant death bowling helped the Proteas side record a 27-run win. Here is the preview of the second ODI.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the duel on Sunday (January 29). The opener also took place at this venue as the bowlers had a hard time. Overall, chasing teams have won 16 of the 32 ODIs played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

England and South Africa are neck-to-neck in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs. The two sides have clashed in 67 ODIs, with the Proteas side winning 32 of them. The Three Lions have won 29 times, while one resulted in a tie. Five games got abandoned. Notably, the last two ODI series between these two series resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Gutted England eyeing a comeback

The visitors would certainly be gutted by the defeat in the opener. Chasing 299, openers Jason Roy and Dawid Malan added 146 runs for the first wicket. The former even scored a ton. However, the middle-order batters couldn't come to the part as England perished for 271. For SA, Rassie van der Dussen dazzled with a ton. Anrich Nortje took a four-fer.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

South Africa (Probable XI): Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. England (Probable XI): Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone.

Here are the key performers

Van der Dussen's average of 71.13 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Nortje has scalped two four-wicket hauls in four ODI outings against England. David Miller has smashed 342 ODI runs at 57 since the start of 2022 (SR: 108.22). Jos Buttler's strike rate of 118.66 is the highest among batters with at least 3,500 ODI runs.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (C), Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Jason Roy, Wayne Parnell, Sam Curran, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock (C), David Miller (VC), Aiden Markram, Dawid Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje.