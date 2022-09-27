Sports

Shubman Gill smashes maiden ton in County cricket: Key stats

Shubman Gill smashes maiden ton in County cricket: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 27, 2022, 04:01 pm 3 min read

Shubman Gill notched his 8th ton in FC cricket (Source: Twitter/@GlamCricket)

Indian ace Shubman Gill hammered a blistering 139-ball 119 for Glamorgan in County cricket on Tuesday. Gill, who managed 91 on Day 1, ran a double to reach the three-figure mark against Sussex in the ongoing County Championship Division Two. The run-machine whacked 16 fours and two sixes during his stay. Gill powered Glamorgan past 270 in the first innings. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, Glamorgan signed Gill for the remainder of the County season.

He is one of eight Indian cricketers to partake in England's domestic season

The right-handed batter is only the third Indian to don a Glamorgan jersey, besides former India head coach Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and the incumbent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (2005).

He has shined in his County run so far.

FC A look at Gill's FC numbers

Gill debuted for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2017/18. Since then, the stylish bloke has piled up 3,121 runs in 37 First-class matches. He averages over 50 and has struck at over 65. He boasts eight tons and 16 fifties, with a personal best of 268. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has managed 1,176 runs for Punjab, averaging 65.33.

Player of the Series Successive PoS awards

2022 is turning out to be a memorable year for Gill. He picked his second consecutive Player of the Series award in the tour of Zimbabwe after faring well against the West Indies. He averaged over 100 in each of the two ODI series (Zimbabwe: 122.50 and West Indies: 102.50). Gill has had memorable County figures so far: 92(148), 22(23), 11(34), and 119(139).

ODIs Gill averages 71.28 in ODI cricket

Gill seems to have found his feet in the One-Day Internationals. He has raced to 499 runs in the format from nine ODIs. Gill averages an incredible 71.28, having registered three fifties besides a century. He has recorded four scores of 50 or more in his last six ODIs. His scores in the period read as 64, 43, 98*, 82*, 33, and 130.

Century Gill's maiden ODI century

Earlier this year, Shubman Gill slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. The youngster reached the three-figure mark in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Notably, it was his maiden ton in international cricket. He had a strike rate of 121.9 at the time of his century. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter had a control percentage of 96.

Glamorgan vs Sussex How has the match panned out?

Opting to bat, Glamorgan found able a brisk 49-run opening stand, thanks to David Lloyd and Eddie Byroom. Lloyd then fetched 57 runs alongside Gill before the latter took over. Wicket-keeper Chris Cooke has stayed unscathed on 50*, piloting Glamorgan to 346/6 at Lunch on Day 2. Meanwhile, pacers Bradley Currie and Sean Hunt and off-spinner Jack Carson have picked two wickets apiece.