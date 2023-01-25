Sports

Records shattered by Shubman Gill during New Zealand ODI series

Jan 25, 2023

Gill is the first Indian batter to have scored over 300 runs in a three-match bilateral series

India's rising batting sensation Shubman Gill entered the record books during the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand. He was among the runs in all three games as India recorded an emphatic 3-0 whitewash. Unsurprisingly, Gill was adjudged the Player of the Series for his splendid show with the bat. Here we look at the records thrashed by Gill in the series.

His performance in all games

Gill started the series with a breathtaking 208 in the opening game as India walked away with a 12-run win. He scored an unbeaten 40 in the second ODI as the hosts comfortably chased down 108 with eight wickets in hand. The 23-year-old touched the three-figure mark in the third ODI as well, scoring 112 runs. India comfortably won the contest by 90 runs.

Fifth Indian to get a double-ton in ODIs

The series opener saw Gill become the fifth Indian batter to notch an ODI double-ton. He joined Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODI (264). Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double tons in the format.

Youngest player to score an ODI double-ton

At 23 years and 132 days, Gill became the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs. He surpassed Kishan in this regard. The latter was 24 years and 145 days when he struck 210 against Bangladesh last month.

Fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Gill, during the opening game, also became the fastest Indian and joint-second-fastest overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in just 19 innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Imam's compatriot Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

Highest average in ODIs

Among batters with at least 1,000 ODI runs, Gill now owns the highest average in the format. He has so far scored 1,254 runs in 21 ODIs at a sensational average of 73.76. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen follows him on the list, having mustered 1,525 at 69.31. Among Indians, Kohli follows Gill on the list with 12,809 runs at 57.7.

70-plus average, 100-plus strike rate

Meanwhile, Gill strikes at 109.81 in the format. Among batters with at least 1,000 ODI runs, South African legend AB de Villiers is the only other player with a 100-plus strike rate and 50-plus average. He mustered 9,577 runs at 53.5 (SR: 101.09).

Most runs after 21 ODI innings

Gill is the fastest Indian to complete four ODI tons, having accomplished the milestone in 21 innings. He went past Dhawan in this regard, who took 24 innings to get the landmark. The young opener now also owns the most runs by a batter in the career's first 21 ODI innings (1,254). Besides four tons, the 23-year-old has five fifties in international 50-over cricket.

Most runs in a three-match series

Gill finished the series against New Zealand with 360 runs at 180 (SR: 128.57). He equaled Babar Azam's feat of scoring the most runs in a three-match bilateral ODI series. The current Pakistan skipper scored as many runs in a three-match ODI series versus West Indies in 2016. Azam had scored centuries in all three games as Pakistan scripted a 3-0 clean sweep.