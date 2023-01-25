Sports

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reach final

India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reached the mixed doubles final at the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday. The Indian duo knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 in the semi-final after an hour and 52 minutes. Earlier, the pair received a walkover from the Spanish-Latvian duo of David Hernandez and Jelena Ostapenko. Here are the key stats.

A look at their run

Sania has reached her third major quarter-final since the start of 2022. Sania and Bopanna ousted Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville in the first round. Notably, Sania's last mixed doubles appearance at Grand Slams came at 2022 Wimbledon alongside Mate Pavic as the pair reached the semis. Sania is now 91-44 in mixed doubles (Grand Slams).

Eighth semi-final appearance

Sania marked her eighth semi-final appearance in the mixed doubles segment at the Australian Open. Notably, she won the tournament back in 2009 alongside compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi. Sania was a quarter-finalist in the 2022 edition.

Sania and Bopanna eye history

Sania and Bopanna are vying to win a historic Australian Open crown. The former has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles Grand Slam titles in her career, while Bopanna owns one mixed doubles title.

Sania had crashed out of doubles

Sania's loss in women's doubles means she now has a 23-14 win-loss record in this category at the Australian Open. She last clinched a Grand Slam in 2016, winning Wimbledon along with the legendary Martina Hingis. Since winning the AO 2016, Sania's best result came in 2017 (3rd round). Overall at Grand Slams, Sania enjoys a 104-52 win-less record in women's doubles.

Sania set to play her career's final match

36-year-old Sania will retire from professional tennis post the Australian Open final. Sania, a former world number one in women's doubles, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message confirming the same. Before that, Sania had stated that she plans to retire at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February.