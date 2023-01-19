Sports

Injury sidelines Rafael Nadal for nearly eight weeks: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 19, 2023

Nadal faced a second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will be out of action for nearly eight weeks after suffering an injury during the Australian Open. Nadal faced a second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald, making it his worst Grand Slam result in seven years. Following the loss, Nadal took to Twitter to confirm that he has sustained a Grade 2 tear in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg.

Why does this story matter?

Nadal, the top seed at the Australian Open, was far from his best coming into the tournament.

He lost seven of his last nine competitive matches, and there were major concerns regarding his fitness after an abdomen injury that troubled him through most of the second half of 2022.

The Spaniard will now stay out of action for nearly two months.

MRI shows grade 2 injury in iliopsoas muscle: Nadal

"I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote on Twitter. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks." Notably, the iliopsoas muscle is located in the hip. His injury aggravated during the second-round match at the Australian Open.

Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

Nadal crashed out of the 2023 Australian Open after suffering a second-round defeat by McDonald. Defending champion Nadal struggled with an injury as he suffered a heartbreaking exit. The 36-year-old was trailing by a set when he pulled up with a supposedly hip problem. Nadal took a medical timeout at the end of the second set but ultimately lost 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Forgettable records for Nadal

As per Opta, before Nadal, Gustavo Kuerten was the last top seed to get eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open (in 2001). Notably, Nadal has lost his last four matches against Americans (Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and McDonald).

Earliest exit for Nadal since 2016 Australian Open

As stated, Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open. He suffered a defeat in two hours and 32 minutes. It was the earliest exit at a major for Nadal since he lost in Australian Open's first round in 2016.

When will Nadal return?

Nadal is expected to return during the European clay swing. According to The Indian Express, the Spaniard will likely play the three Masters 1000s and the ATP 500 clay-court tournament in Barcelona. Nadal will then vie for a record-extending 15th title at the French Open. The 36-year-old presently holds the most Grand Slam men's singles titles (22).