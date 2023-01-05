Sports

Adelaide International 1, Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-finals: Key stats

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic earned a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 win over Quentin Halys to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1. Notably, the 26-year-old Halys was serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set before Djokovic changed gears. Djokovic will now face Denis Shapovalov in the last eight. Shapovalov overcame Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance. Here are the details.

Key numbers for Djokovic

Djokovic has won 20 of his past 21 matches. Djokovic, who won his 3rd career honor here in Adelaide back in 2007, seeks his 92nd title. In his R16 match, the Djoker dished out 10 aces compared to his opponent's 11. Djokovic had an impressive 88% win on the first serve. He converted just one out of five break points and won two tie-breaks.

Djokovic praises his opponent

"It was a great performance from my opponent today and I want to congratulate him for a great fight. He played like a Top 10 opponent," Djokovic said. "He was serving big, hitting his spots and on a fast court like this it's tough to break, so two tie-breaks is a realistic score in today's match. I'm glad to overcome the challenge."

Shapovalov awaits Djokovic in the last eight

Next up for Djokovic will be Shapovalov, who has never beaten the former, trailing 0-7 in their career head-to-head meetings. Djokovic prevailed 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the pair's previous clash at 2021 Wimbledon. Speaking about his next opponent, Djokovic said that Shapovalov is one of the most complete players and he is looking forward to facing him after a long time.