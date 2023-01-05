Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham blank Crystal Palace 4-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 05, 2023, 12:31 pm 2 min read

Fifth-place Spurs have raced to 33 points after 18 matches (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Tottenham Hotspur blanked Crystal Palace 4-0 in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 contest to keep their hopes alive in the fight for a top-four place. Fifth-place Spurs have raced to 33 points after 18 matches. After a goalless first half, Harry Kane scored a brace before Matt Doherty and Son-Heung min added to the scoresheet. Here we present the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Palace were the better side in the first half and pushed Spurs back, creating several good chances. Post-half-time, Spurs scored the opener on the break when Ivan Perisic crossed a brilliant ball for Kane, who headed home. Kane then cut out a half-hearted clearance before combining with Bryan Gil for the 2nd. Doherty and Son added two more as Spurs bossed the show.

300 Premier League matches for Kane

Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance and scored a brace. As per Opta, Kane is just the second Premier League player to score on his 100th, 200th, and 300th appearance in the competition after Teddy Sheringham. Kane has 198 goals and 44 assists after 300 matches. Meanwhile, Kane has raced to 15 PL goals this season, second only to Erling Haaland (21).

More Premier League records for Kane

Kane has seven headed goals this season. As per Squawka, he needs two more to equal Duncan Fletcher's tally of nine in a single Premier League season (1997-98). Kane has now hammered 46 London derby league goals in the top flight, surpassing Ian Wright (45).

Key numbers for Kane and Son

Kane has 264 goals for Spurs in 416 games across competitions. In the ongoing 2022-23 season, he has amassed 16 goals. Son scored his 97th Premier League goal, including his 4th this season. As per William Hill, only two players in Premier League history have scored 40+ goals with their weaker feet (Kane and Son).

Standings and match stats

Spurs are fifth with 33 points from 18 matches. Antonio Conte's men are two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Spurs won their 10th game this season (D3 L5). Meanwhile, Palace are stationed in 12th place, suffering their 7th defeat. In terms of match stats, Spurs recorded 16 shots, including six on target. Palace had four shots on target. Spurs had 54% ball possession.