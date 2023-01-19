Sports

Vidarbha defend lowest total in Ranji Trophy history: Key stats

Aditya Sarwate took 11 wickets in the game (Source: Twitter/MohammadKaif)

Team Vidarbha scripted history on Thursday as the side successfully defended the lowest-ever total in Ranji Trophy history. Chasing 73 to win in the contest, Gujarat got bundled out for just 54 as Vidarbha recorded a historic 18-run win. Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate starred in the final innings, scalping a six-fer. Harsh Dubey, who also bowls left-arm spin, dismissed three batters. Here's more.

How did the final innings pan out?

Gujarat were off to a poor start as opener Priyesh Patel perished without scoring. Sarwate and Dubey seemed unplayable on the Day 3 Nagpur track as Gujarat lost wickets at regular intervals. Siddharth Desai (18) was the only batter to reach double figures in the innings. Gujarat could only survive 33.3 overs as they got folded for 54.

Vidarbha break historic record

As mentioned, Vidarbha defended the lowest-ever score in the history of India's premier First-Class tournament. Team Bihar previously held the record, having successfully defended 78 versus Delhi back in 1949. Delhi got bundled out for 48 while chasing the paltry-looking total.

11 wickets in the game for Sarwate

Meanwhile, Sarwate, who also took a five-for in Gujarat's first innings, returned with 11 wickets in the game. He also scored a handy 17 in Vidarbha's first innings. He now owns 35 wickets in six games at 15.45 in the ongoing season. The tally includes three five-fors and a match 10-wicket haul. Dubey, meanwhile, took five wickets in the contest.

Jitesh Sharma starred with the bat

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who received his maiden Team India call-up earlier this month, scored Vidarbha's lone fifty in the contest. He batted aggressively in the second innings and smashed 69 off just 53 deliveries, a knock laced with four boundaries and five sixes. Notably, the dasher, who could manage only 10 in Vidarbha's first innings, was standing in his maiden game this season.

How did the game pan out?

Gujarat had a massive 182-run first-innings lead in the game. After bundling Akshay Wadkar's men for 74, Delhi posted 256 in their first innings. Jitesh's heroics helped Vidarbha amass 254 in their second outing. Their bowlers did the rest as Delhi lost by 18 runs. Vidarbha now own 19 points with three wins, two defeats and a draw this season. Gujarat remain with 14.