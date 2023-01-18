Sports

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Rinky Hijikata

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 18, 2023, 06:22 pm 1 min read

Tsitsipas was in control throughout the contest (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Stefanos Tsitsipas has overcome Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday. Tsitsipas did well, enjoying a convincing 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 win to reach the 3rd round. Tsitsipas was in control throughout the contest, winning in one hour and 32 minutes. Australian wild card Hijikata was overpowered in what was a powerful show from the Greek star.

It felt good out there, says Tsitsipas

"It felt good out there," Tsitsipas said. "The ball was coming out of the racquet really well. I really enjoyed myself, I was great for the entire match. I always enjoy playing on the Rod Laver Arena, I have some good memories here."