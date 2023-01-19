Sports

Australian Open 2023, Sabalenka and Garcia reach 3rd round: Stats

Australian Open 2023, Sabalenka and Garcia reach 3rd round: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 19, 2023, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia advanced (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed a stunning match, notching a 6-3, 6-1 win over Shelby Rogers in one hour and 27 minutes to reach the third round of the 2023 Australian Open. Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International 1 title coming into this tournament, has been electric this season. Meanwhile, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also advanced, beating Leylah Fernandez 7-6, 7-5. Here's more.

Key numbers for Sabalenka

Sabalenka is on a six-match unbeaten run in 2023. She served three aces compared to Rogers' seven. However, Sabalenka clocked zero double faults to Rogers' four. Sabalenka enjoyed a 74% win on the first serve. She converted 5/11 break points and hit 32 winners. In terms of the H2H record, Sabalenka now has a 3-0 win-loss record over Shelby.

10th win for Sabalenka in Melbourne

Sabalenka has moved to the third round here in Melbourne for the third successive season. She has raced to a 10-5 win-loss record at AO, besides extending her overall Grand Slam wins tally to 38-19.

Sabalenka to face Mertens next

Sabalenka will take on Elise Mertens in the 3rd round, who beat Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-3 to advance. Sabakenka enjoys a stunning 6-2 win-loss record over Mertens and will enter the match as the favorite. Mertens has reached the 3rd round for the sixth successive season in Melbourne. She owns an 18-5 win-loss record at AO and 56-23 overall across Slams.

Caroline Garcia works hard for a win

Garcia, who won the 2022 WTA Finals, had to work hard for her win versus Fernandez. She served 11 aces compared to Fernandez's zero and committed four double faults to her opponent's five. Garcia claimed a 77% win on the first serve and converted 2/3 break points. In terms of H2H, this was the first meeting versus Garcia and Fernandez.

Other key results in women's singles (2nd round)

Zhang Shuai beat Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3. She will face Katie Volynets next, who beat ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Karolina Pliskova overcame Yulla Putintseva 6-0, 7-5. Donna Vekic stunned Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-0. Anett Konvatveit went on to beat Magda Linette 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Ekaterina Alexandrova overcame Taylor Townsend 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Laura Siegemund downed Irina-Camelia Begu 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.