Australian Open 2023, Sania Mirza advances in women's doubles: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 19, 2023, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Sania Mirza and her women's doubles partner Anna Danilina have reached the second round of the 2023 Australian Open

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her women's doubles partner Anna Danilina have reached the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. Sania and Anna beat Bernarda Pera and Dalma Galfi 6-2, 7-5 to advance further. In the second round, the two will be taking on Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina, who overcame the pair of Eri Hozumi and Tamara Zidansek. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Sania and Danilina managed to serve just one ace between them compared to their opponent's three. However, they committed lesser double faults (3) than Galfi and Pera's five. Sania and Danilina had a 64% win on the first serve and converted 5/10 break points.

Sania-Danilina to face Uytvanck and Kalinina

Sania and Danilina will face a tricky opponent in the form of Uytvanck and Kalinina. Uytvanck and Kalinina surged ahead of Zidansek and Hozumi, winning 7-6, 6-3. Uytvanck and Kalinina converted 4/5 break points and had a 70% win on the first serve.

Key numbers for Sania

Sania now enjoys a 23-13 win-loss record in women's doubles at the Australian Open. Her best result came in 2016, when she won the crown alongside the legendary Martina Hingis. Overall at Grand Slams, Sania enjoys a 104-51 win-less record in women's doubles. Sania will begin her mixed doubles campaign with Rohan Bopanna on Saturday.

Sania to retire post AO 2023

36-year-old Sania will retire from professional tennis post the 2023 Australian Open. Sania, a former world number one in women's doubles, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message confirming the same. Before that, Sania had stated that she plans to retire at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February.