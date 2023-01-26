Sports

BCCI, PCB to discuss Asia Cup in ACC meeting

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 26, 2023, 12:35 pm 3 min read

India and Pakistan have only been meeting in multi-team events (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

As per the latest developments, an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting is scheduled to take place in Bahrain on February 4. Representatives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be present. According to Cricbuzz, a decision on the hosting of the Asia Cup 2023 will be made. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 edition of the continental tournament will be played in the ODI format.

It is scheduled to take place in August-September. BCCI and PCB are at loggerheads regarding the hosting of the Asia Cup.

Though PCB have the hosting rights of the Asia Cup, BCCI had declared that the Indian team will not be in a position to travel to Pakistan.

Jay Shah's comments irked PCB

The verbal tussle started last year when BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who also happens to be the ACC president, announced that the competition would be shifted to a neutral venue. Ramiz Raja, then PCB chief, threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup if India didn't turn up in Pakistan. Notably, the ODI WC will be played in India in October-November.

India wants the Asia Cup to be shifted

As per reports, India wants the Asia Cup to be shifted to UAE due to the existing political relations with Pakistan. PCB argued that if Australia, New Zealand, and England can tour here, then why would it host an event in a neutral country?

Najam Sethi's dig at Shah

Meanwhile, Shah shared ACC's cricket calendar for the 2023-24 season earlier this month. Reacting to the same, PCB's current Chairman Najam Sethi made a sarcastic tweet, claiming that the BCCI secretary "unilaterally" decided the calendar. Sethi's remarks were termed "baseless" in an ACC statement.

Here is the tweet

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

India, Pakistan slotted in the same group

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in the preliminary round of the competition. They have been slotted in the same group alongside the winners of the Men's Premier Cup. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will form the other group. Just like the 2022 edition, which was played in the T20 format, 13 matches will be played.

Sri Lanka clinched the 2022 Asia Cup

Meanwhile, ﻿Sri Lanka lifted last year's Asia Cup, upsetting Pakistan in the final. It was their sixth triumph in the gala competition. India hold the record of clinching the title most times (7). The remaining two titles belong to Pakistan. 13 of the 15 Men's Asia Cup editions so far have been played in the ODI format. 2022 and 2016 witnessed the T20 versions.