Sports

IND vs AUS: Decoding Usman Khawaja's Test stats in Asia

IND vs AUS: Decoding Usman Khawaja's Test stats in Asia

Written by V Shashank Feb 05, 2023, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Usman Khawaja has slammed 1,275 runs since his Test return in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aussie opener Usman Khawaja is one of the must-see batters in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 9. He was recently voted Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year for his stupendous numbers in 2022. Khawaja, who hasn't played a Test match in India, will be looking to make his presence felt. We look at his performance in Tests in Asia.

Why does this story matter?

Khawaja is enjoying the form of his life in the whites.

Since his recall against England in early 2022, Khawaja has scored 1,275 runs at 79.68 (100s: 5).

He played a pivotal role as Australia clinched a historic series win in Pakistan last year, besides a 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka.

Khawaja would be aiming to take charge in the forthcoming four-match Test series.

Khawaja's Test numbers in Asia

In Asia, Khawaja has racked up 979 runs in 12 Tests while averaging a stellar 57.58 (100s: 3, 50s: 4). The 36-year-old clobbered 496 runs in the Pakistan tour last year. He averaged a monstrous 165.33 (100s: 2, 50s: 2). He has tallied 252 runs in Sri Lanka at 28.00 (50s: 1). He owns two and 229 runs in Bangladesh and UAE, respectively.

How has Khawaja fared against India in Tests?

Khawaja has played only four Tests against India. The southpaw has tallied 198 runs in the same, averaging merely 28.28 (50s: 1). His scores read 28, 8, 5, 72, 21, 33, 27, and 4*. Khawaja was a part of the Aussie squad in the 2013 and 2017 Test tours of India but couldn't make the final XI.

A look at his Test numbers

Khawaja made his Test debut in 2011. He has aggregated 4,162 runs in 56 matches at 47.83. He has slammed 13 hundreds and 19 fifties, with the best score of 195* (versus South Africa). At home, Khawaja has compiled 2,496 runs at 55.46 (100s: 9, 50s: 11). He has scored 1,437 and 229 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 36.84 and 76.33, respectively.