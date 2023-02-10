Sports

Sheldon Jackson slams his first century of Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Sheldon Jackson slams his first century of Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Written by V Shashank Feb 10, 2023, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Sheldon Jackson has clocked his 20th FC ton (Source: Twitter/@ShelJackson27)

Saurashtra's middle-order batter, Sheldon Jackson, hammered his maiden century of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in the ongoing second semi-final against Karnataka on Friday. The 36-year-old attained the feat post-lunch on Day 3. He brought up his hundred in 143 deliveries. Notably, it's his 20th hundred in First-Class cricket. The right-handed batter has also gone past 6,500 FC runs. We decode his FC stats.

Maiden hundred in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

As stated, Jackson clocked his maiden ton in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. It was a clutch knock on his part as Saurashtra reached 200 in the first innings. Jackson, who shrugged aside his poor run of form, has three fifties in the ongoing tournament. His last seven scores read 18, 21, 19, 1, 64, 24, and 59. He has scored over 450 runs.

A prolific performer for Saurashtra

Jackson was the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra in the group stage of the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, scoring 613 runs in eight matches. Saurashtra eventually lost to Vidarbha in the final. In July 2020, Jackson moved from Saurashtra to Puducherry ahead of the 2020-21 Ranji Trophy. He returned to Saurashtra the next season, compiling 313 runs in the tournament at 78.25.

A look at his FC numbers

Jackson made his FC debut against Railways in Ranji Trophy 2011-12. He has since amassed 6,500-plus runs across 89 matches. He has struck 20 hundreds and 35 fifties (HS: 186). He has scored 2,643 and 1,690 runs in List A and T20 cricket, respectively.

How has the match panned out?

Put to bat, Karnataka were down to 112/5. Skipper Mayank Agarwal (249) and Srinivas Sharath laid a fight-back as Karnataka compiled 407/10. For Saurashtra, Chetan Sakariya (3/73) bagged the best figures. Saurashtra suffered early setbacks, but Jackson and Arpit Vasavada have put them on top. The pair has added over 100 runs for the fourth wicket, piloting the 2019-20 winners past 220.