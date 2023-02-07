Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Key stats of Pakistan

Written by V Shashank Feb 07, 2023, 05:38 pm 2 min read

Pakistan have a 7-20 win-loss record in the Women's T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan seek their maiden honor in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting February 10. Pakistan haven't reached the semi-finals in the history of the competition. They exited in the first round in the 2020 edition, with a no-result against Thailand in their last fixture. Pakistan will look to make amends this time around. We decode their stats in the tournament.

Pakistan's performance in numbers

Pakistan have played 28 matches since making their debut in the 2009 edition. They have a 7-20 win-loss record (NR: 1). Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the only two sides who are yet to reach the semis despite featuring since 2009. Bangladesh (2) have fewer wins than Pakistan. Meanwhile, Thailand and Ireland have zero wins to their name.

Pakistan's top performers in the Women's T20 WC

Skipper Bismah Maroof is their leading run-getter in the tournament. The southpaw has scored 506 runs at 25.30 (50s: 3). Top-order batter Javeria Khan is second, having scored 380 runs in 25 matches (50s: 1). All-rounder Nida Dar has amassed 212 runs, striking one fifty. Dar, who bowls off-break, has clipped 22 wickets at 23.77. She is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 WC.

A look at their highest and lowest scores

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's highest score in the competition reads 139/6 (vs Ireland in 2018). Javeria Khan (74*) bagged the Player of the Match award. Pakistan eventually won by 38 runs. Meanwhile, their lowest score in the T20 WC reads 38/3 (vs Australia in 2012). Australia won by 25 runs (D/L method).

Here is the format of the 2023 Women's T20 WC

The 10 participating teams are divided into two groups comprising five sides each. South Africa qualified on account of being the host of the tournament. Seven other sides gained automatic qualification. Ireland and Bangladesh bagged their spots through the qualifiers. The first round will witness the teams partake in round-robin matches in their respective groups. The top two sides will reach the knockouts.

Pakistan are in Group B

Group A comprises South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group B includes India, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and West Indies. Pakistan will play their opening game against India Women on February 12 at Newlands, Cape Town.