Decoding R Ashwin's performance versus Steve Smith in Tests: Stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 04, 2023, 02:08 pm 2 min read

R Ashwin has dismissed Steve Smith on six occasions in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aussie run machine Steve Smith will be taking on Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 9. Smith is back to scoring hundreds and will look to extend his solid touch. Meanwhile, Ashwin has a truckload of experience and is almost unplayable in the conditions at home. We decode Smith's performance against Ashwin in Tests.

Why does this story matter?

Both Smith and Ashwin will be the go-to men for Australia and India, respectively, in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With valuable ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points on offer, the duo will be banked heavily by their sides in a quest to come on top in the encounters.

Interestingly, both have had their fair share of success over each other in the whites.

How has Smith fared against Ashwin in Tests?

Against Ashwin, Smith has scored 412 runs in 19 innings, averaging a phenomenal 68.66. He has been dismissed six times. Smith has struck 35 boundaries and five maximums. Besides, he has a strike rate of 59.36 against Ashwin. Notably, Ashwin got the better of Smith on three occasions in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

Smith loves batting against Team India

Smith has hammered 1,742 runs across 14 matches against India. He averages a jaw-dropping 72.58. He has clobbered eight hundreds and five fifties. In India, Smith has compiled 660 runs in merely six Tests at 60.00. He tallied 499 runs in the 2017 series, hitting three hundreds (HS: 178*). He also scored a match-winning ton (109) in the series opener in Pune.

Ashwin's numbers against Australia in Tests

Ashwin has clipped 89 wickets in 18 matches against the Aussies at 31.48. At home, his numbers are a notch above against the Kangaroos. The off-spinner has claimed 50 wickets in eight matches, averaging 23.16 (5WI: 5). Ashwin took 21 wickets in the last series against Australia at home in 2017. Notably, he picked 29 wickets in the 2013 series at 20.10.

A look at their Test numbers

Smith has amassed 8,647 runs across 92 Tests. He averages a phenomenal 60.89. He has scored 30 tons and 37 fifties (HS: 239 vs England). His last five scores read 104, 85, 6, 36, and 35. Meanwhile, Ashwin has pocketed 449 wickets in 88 matches at 24.30. He has claimed 30 five-wicket hauls in an inning (BBI: 7/59 vs New Zealand).