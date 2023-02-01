Sports

Mayank Agarwal completes 6,500 First-Class runs: Key stats

Feb 01, 2023

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal scored a brilliant half-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash versus Uttarakhand. He smoked a fiery 83 off just 109 balls, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and a six. During the course of his knock, the batter also completed 6,500 runs in First-Class cricket. Here we look at his stats in the longest format.

A fiery knock from Agarwal

Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Their bowlers justified the decision as Uttarakhand were folded for 116. In reply, Karnataka got off to a brilliant start as openers Mayank and Ravikumar Samarth (82) added 159 runs for the opening wicket. Agarwal, who smashed his 36th FC fifty, eventually fell prey to right-arm pacer Abhay Negi.

Mayank averaging over 68 in ongoing season

Mayank is enjoying good form in the ongoing tourney. His scores across 11 innings read 8, 73, 51, 50, 117, 14, 52*, 10, 208, 20 and 83. He has amassed 686 runs at an average of 68.6. No other Karnataka batter owns more runs this season. His tally of 14 sixes is only second to Manish Pandey (20) among Karnataka batters.

Overall numbers in FC cricket

Agarwal made his First-Class debut back in November 2010. He has so far accumulated 6,540 runs in 89 games at a brilliant average of almost 45. The tally includes 14 tons and 36 fifty-plus scores. 304 not out reads his highest score in the longest format. It must be noted that the batter has also made a significant mark at the highest level.

Mayank has 1,488 Test runs for India

For India, Mayank has played 21 matches in the longest format, amassing 1,488 runs at 41.83. He has four tons and six fifties with the best score of 243. He last played versus Sri Lanka in March 2022.

Karnataka in pole position

As mentioned, Agarwal's opening partner Samarth also scored a well-paced 82 off 108 balls. Karnataka's number-three and number-four batters, Devdutt Padikkal and Nikin Jose also chipped in with fifties. The duo scored 69 off 121 balls and 62 off 100 balls, respectively. Thanks to the top four, Karnataka have crossed the 300-run mark. Uttarakhand need nothing but a miracle to script a comeback.