Marcel Sabitzer joins Manchester United on loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 01, 2023, 01:49 pm 2 min read

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has joined Manchester United on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season. He joined the Premier League side on the deadline transfer day. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's side following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury. Besides, Scott McTominay is also injured and Donny van de Beek has been ruled out for the season. We decode Sabitzer's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Sabitzer is a proven asset, having made a lot of impressions while playing for former club RB Leipzig.

He signed for Bayern Munich in 2021, signing a four-year contract. He went on to make 54 appearances for Bayern.

With United short of personnel in midfield, the chance to sign Sabitzer on loan materialized.

United get a solid player who will be keen to excel.

Sabitzer opens up after joining United

"Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions," Sabitzer said after signing for United. "From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season," he added. He also said he can contribute experience and energy to the squad.

A look at Sabiter's club career in numbers

Sabitzer started his career with Austrian side Admira, scoring 11 times in 52 appearances. He then played for Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring 12 times in 57 matches. For Leipzig, he scored 52 goals in 229 appearances. In between, he played a season on loan at Salzburg, scoring 27 goals in 51 games. For Bayern, he scored twice in 54 games.

Sabitzer's 2022-23 Bundesliga season in numbers

Sabitzer played 15 Bundesliga games for Bayern in 2022-23. He scored one goal and made a single assist. As per Opta, Sabitzer had five shots on target and created six chances. He had a pass accuracy of 87.67%. He made 27 tackles and completed one take-on. He won 8 aerial duels, 29 ground duels, besides making nine clearances and 29 interceptions.