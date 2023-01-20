Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City trump Spurs 4-2: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City trump Spurs 4-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 20, 2023, 12:56 pm 2 min read

Spurs were 2-0 up at half-time but City came out stronger in the second half (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Manchester City came from behind to overcome Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 encounter. Spurs were 2-0 up at half-time but City came out stronger in the second half and banged in four goals. Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, and Riyad Mahrez were the goal scorers for Pep Guardiola's side. Mahrez stood out with a brace and an assist. Here's more.

Match stats and standings

City's four goals mean they are the first side to score 50-plus goals this season in the Premier League. City clocked 16 attempts with six being on target. Spurs had three shots on target. City also had 58% ball possession with a pass accuracy of 87%. Guardiola's side remains second with 42 points from 19 games. Spurs are fifty with 33 points (20 games).

Mahrez shines for City

Mahrez stood out for City with his involvement in three goals. He now has 10 goals in all competitions for City this season, including 73 overall in 213 matches. In the PL 2022-23 season, he has four goals and two assists. Overall in the PL, Mahrez has raced to 81 goals and 53 assists (42 goals and 26 assists for City).

A unique record scripted by City

As per Opta, City have now avoided defeat in each of the last five Premier League matches in which they have fallen 2+ goals behind (W3 D2). It's the longest such run by any side in the competition's history.

Key numbers for Alvarez and Haaland

Alvarez scored his ninth goal for City across competitions this season, including four in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Haaland has raced to 22 Premier League goals in 18 matches. He has taken his goals involvement to 25 (3 assists). Overall, he has 28 goals for City in all competitions this season.

Record for Haaland under Pep

As per Opta, Haaland's 22 Premier League goals are the most a player has scored in a campaign in the competition under Guardiola. Only Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto'o, and Robert Lewandowski have scored more in a single top-flight season under the Spaniard.

Man City showcase their strength

Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs the lead after Rodrigo Bentancur robbed Rodri following Ederson's poor clearance. Emerson Royal headed a second after the Ederson could only push out a Harry Kane shot. City were superb in the second half as Alvarez pulled one back before Haaland scored minutes later. Mahrez then added a brace to dent the hopes of Spurs' players.