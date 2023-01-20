Sports

Women's T20I Tri-Series, India overcome South Africa: Key stats

India Women﻿ clinched a 27-run win over South Africa Women in the opening match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series on January 19 (Thursday). Deepti Sharma pocketed a three-fer as SAW were restricted to 120/9. Earlier, INDW racked up a decent 147/6, credit to debutant Amanjot Kaur's fiery 41*. Up next, the Women in Blue will face West Indies on January 23. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Put to bat, INDW were reduced to 34/3 within seven overs. Opener Yastika Bhatia (35) kept the score ticking as India tallied 60/4 in 9.4 overs. India received two quick blows before Deepti and Amanjot upped the ante. The pair added 76 runs, thereby getting India to a respectable total. In reply, Indian spinners made inroads at different stages to claim a win.

Amanjot attains these records

Amanjot whipped a crunch 30-ball 41* (4s: 7). As per Kausthub Gudipati, it's the highest score by an Indian batting at number seven or lower in Women's T20Is. She bettered Jhulan Goswami (37* vs Sri Lanka, 2014) and Pooja Vastrakar (37* vs Australia, 2021). Notably, Amanjot's 76-run partnership with Deepti is the highest by an Indian duo for a sixth or lower wicket in WT20Is.

Records galore for Amanjot

As per Gudipati, Amanjot's 41* is the highest score by a WT20I debutant batting at seven or lower. She bettered Anneri van Schoor (39* vs Botswana, 2019) and Kris Britt (39 vs New Zealand, 2007). Also, the right-handed batter now holds the record for the highest score by an Indian debutant in WT20Is, improving Smriti Mandhana's 39 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 37.

Amanjot joins an elite company

As per Gudipati, Amanjot is only the third Indian debutant to win the Player of the Match award in WT20Is. Rumeli Dhar (vs England, 2006) bagged the first award in what was India's first WT20I. Sravanthi Naidu (vs Bangladesh, 2014) joined later.

A look at other key numbers

Deepti slammed 33 off 23 deliveries, hitting a four and a six each. She now has 898 runs across 83 matches, averaging 25.65. On the bowling front, the off-spinner owns 90 wickets at 19.93. Leg-spinner Devika Vaidya claimed 2/19, thereby racing to six WT20I scalps at 30.66. Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked a wicket each to tally 64 and 55 wickets, respectively.

Luus, Tryon keep SA in the chase

After losing two early wickets, South African skipper Sune Luus truncated the chase by scoring a 30-ball 29 (4s: 3). She now has 960 runs across 92 matches. Veteran Marizanne Kapp aggregated a 22-ball 22 to tally 1,068 WT20I runs in 85 matches. Meanwhile, number five batter Chloe Tryon came up with a 20-ball 26, smashing four boundaries.

Here's the head-to-head record

India now enjoy a 9-4 win-loss record across 14 WT20I encounters (NR: 1). Interestingly, India had also won their previous meet during the three-match series at home in March 2021. INDW, however, lost the series 1-2.