Zimbabwe vs Ireland, ODIs: Here is the statistical preview

After clinching the T20I leg 2-1, Zimbabwe are gearing up to host Ireland in a three-match ODI series, starting January 18. The hosts would be high on confidence, having dominated the Irishmen in the 20-over format. The Irish side, meanwhile, would fight for redemption. Notably, this series is not a part of the World Cup Super League. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides are absolutely neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs is concerned. Zimbabwe and Ireland have so far clashed in 16 ODIs, recording seven wins apiece. While one of their clashes got washed out due to rain, they played out a tie back in 2007. Their last ODI series, in 2021, resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Ireland's ODI record in Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Ireland have struggled in the 50-over format on Zimbabwe soil. They returned with just two wins in seven outings in the African nation. The other five games went in Zimbabwe's favor. The Irishmen have suffered two ODI series defeats in Zimbabwe.

Who are the in-form players?

All-rounder Sean Williams was impressive in ODIs last year, scoring 271 runs in eight games at 33.87. Ryan Burl took 10 ODI wickets last year at 20.9. He also accumulated 204 runs with the bat. For Ireland, Harry Tector smashed 384 ODI runs at 76.80 last year. Off-spinner Andy McBrine was brilliant in the bowling department, scalping 11 wickets in six games in 2022.

Approaching milestones for Zimbabwe players

Team skipper Craig Ervine is just 101 runs away from becoming the 10th Zimbabwe batter to complete 3,000 ODI runs. Right-arm pacer Luke Jongwe is nine scalps away from completing 100 international wickets. Veteran fast bowler Tendai Chatara is seven scalps shy of completing 250 wickets in List-A cricket. Wellington Masakadza requires 11 wickets to complete 100 wickets in the 50-over format.

Approaching milestones for Ireland players

Harry Tector is 105 short of completing 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. Left-arm fast bowler Joshua Little is five short of completing 100 wickets in international cricket. Fellow pacer Barry McCarthy needs six wickets for the same milestone. Veteran all-rounder George Dockrell requires seven wickets to complete 100 ODI scalps. He is also 114 away from completing 1,000 runs in the format.