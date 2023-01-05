Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan down Napoli 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 05, 2023, 02:50 pm 2 min read

Edin Dzeko's 56th-minute goal helped Inter Milan down Serie A 2022-23 leaders Napoli on matchday 16. Victory for Inter saw them move to 4th behind Napoli, AC Milan, and Juventus. Notably, Napoli lost their first Serie A match this season. Elsewhere, Juventus eked out a 1-0 win over Cremenose and AC Milan edged past Salernitana 2-1. Here are the details.

Inter end Napoli's unbeaten run

Napoli dominated the ball possession but failed to carve out the desired openings. Inter had the better chances in the first half but missed the same. Inter, who looked confident in attack, were rewarded when Dzeko thumped in a strong header. Inter defended well thereafter to end Napoli's 15-game unbeaten run in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Here's a look at the standings

Napoli are still atop with 41 points from 16 games. Milan occupy second place with 36 points under their belt. Milan collected their 11th win of the season. Juve are third, having collected 34 points (W10 D4 L2). Inter have 33 points (W11 D0 L5).

Dzeko shines for Inter

Dzeko has scored 20 Serie A goals for Inter, each of them after turning 35 years old. As per Opta, all the other Inter players who have found the net at 35+ years old in the competition have scored 19 in total. Dzeko has scored 10-plus goals for Inter in two successive seasons. Overall, he has 105 Serie A goals (85 for Roma).

Key records scripted in the Inter-Napoli match

As per Opta, Inter have won five Serie A home games in a row against Napoli for the first time since 2011. Napoli have lost their first league game since a 2-3 defeat versus Empoli in April 2022.

Juve win as Milik scores a late goal

Juventus had to wait until injury time to seal a narrow 1-0 win. Arkadiusz Milik scored in the 91st minute to secure 3 crucial points. Juve recorded 8 shots on target from 19 attempts. As per Opta, since his first season in Serie A (2016-17), Milik has now scored his 4th direct free-kick. Juve have managed 3 goals from direct free-kicks this season.