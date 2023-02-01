Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, quarter-finals: Top performers on Day 2

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 01, 2023, 05:18 pm 2 min read

The four quarter-finals of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 are underway and Day 2 of the same witnessed some exciting action. Karnataka have extended their first-innings lead over 300 runs against Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir scored centuries for Punjab. For Andhra, Kirdant Karan Shinde smoked a ton. Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran starred with a fifty. Here's the summary of Day 2.

Karnataka in pole position versus Uttarakhand

Karnataka's semi-final berth looks all but certain as they ended Day 2 at 474/5. Notably, Uttarakhand could only manage 116 while batting first. Karnataka got off to a brilliant start as their top-four batters Ravikumar Samarth (82), Mayank Agarwal (83), Devdutt Padikkal (69), Nikin Jose (69) chipped in with fifties. Shreyas Gopal added to Uttarakhand's agony with an unbeaten ton (103).

Bengal putting up a strong show versus Jharkhand

Meanwhile, Bengal have also gained a 65-run first-innings lead against Jharkhand, having finished Day 2 at 238/5. Jharkhand were folded for 173 while batting first in the contest. Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and number-three batter Sudip Kumar Gharami starred for Bengal in the day, having scored 77 and 68 respectively. For Jharkhand, right-arm pacer Supriyo Chakraborty scalped a couple of wickets.

Can MP bounce back against Andhra?

Madhya Pradesh are in a spot of bother against Andhra, having finished Day 2 at 144/4. They are still 235 runs behind as Andhra posted 379 while batting first. While wicketkeeper-batter Ricky Bhui (149) slammed a ton on the opening day, his Andhra teammate Kirdant Karan Shinde (110) touched three figures on Day 2. Pacer Anubhav Agarwal took four wickets for MP.

Centurions put Punjab in command

Saurashtra looked in a strong position, having posted 303 while batting first. However, Punjab have fought back strongly as they finished Day 2 at 327/5. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir starred for them, scoring 126 and 131, respectively. They added 212 runs for the first wicket. Spinners Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya took two wickets apiece for Saurashtra.