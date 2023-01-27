Sports

Washington Sundar's maiden T20I half-century goes in vain

Sundar scored a fighting fifty in the 1st T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

New Zealand beat India in the 1st T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The Black Caps successfully defended 176/6, restricting India to 155/9. India were reduced to 15/3 before a 68-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Hardik Pandya (21) rescued them. Washington Sundar scored a fighting 50 thereafter to keep India alive in the chase. It was his maiden T20I fifty.

A fighting fifty by Sundar

Sundar came to the middle when India were tottering on 83/4. The left-handed batter turned out to be India's lone warrior for the rest of the chase. He continued with his counter-attack despite losing partners at the other end. Sundar brought up his maiden T20I fifty in the final over where India required 33 runs. He smashed a six to attain the feat.

Sundar also shines with the ball

Sundar was also the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took two wickets for 22 runs in four overs. The right-arm spinner took a brilliant catch off his bowling to dismiss Mark Chapman in the Powerplay.

Fourth Indian with this feat

Sundar has become the fourth Indian to register the double of 50 runs and two wickets in a T20I. Yuvraj Singh (vs SL), Hardik Pandya (vs ENG), and Axar Patel (vs SL) are the others on the list.