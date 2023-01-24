Sports

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill share double-century stand

Rohit and Gill added 212 runs for the opening wicket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played blazing knocks in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The duo shared a double-century stand for the opening wicket after the Kiwis elected to field. Both Rohit and Gill slammed their respective centuries, with each of them coming in the same over. They now have the highest opening partnership against NZ (ODIs).

Another fruitful opening stand!

Rohit and Gill came out all guns blazing in the 3rd ODI after New Zealand put them in to bat. The duo added over 200 runs within 25 overs to fuel India's innings. Notably, Rohit and Gill have registered five 50+ partnerships while opening together six times. Their opening stands read 143, 33, 95, 60, 72, and 212.

Highest opening partnership against New Zealand in ODIs

India brought up the 200-run mark in the 25th over. Rohit and Gill eventually added 212 runs before the former departed. This is now the highest opening partnership against New Zealand in ODIs. They broke the record of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (201* in 2009, Hamilton). Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga shared a 201-run stand in 2006, Napier.

Highest ODI partnership run rate by Indian opening pair

Rohit and Gill now have the highest ODI partnership run rate (8.10) by an Indian opening pair (minimum 25 overs). They surpassed Sourav Ganguly and Sehwag, who recorded a run rate of 7.35 against the West Indies in 2002.

Rohit slams his 30th ODI century, equals Ponting

Rohit slammed his 30th century in ODIs. The senior opener reached the three-figure mark in the 26th over. Interestingly, Rohit has slammed his first ODI ton since January 2020. Besides, this is his first international century since September 2021. Rohit has now equaled legend Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI tons. The duo is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46).

Gill hammers his fourth ODI century

Gill continues his exploits in international cricket. He raced to his fourth ODI century in the same over. The youngster smashed a record-breaking double-century in the series opener before scoring a match-winning 40* in Raipur. He now owns three 100+ scores in his last four ODI innings. Gill also became the first Indian to have scored 300+ runs in a three-match bilateral series.

Rohit, Gill break these records

Rohit has become the first Indian batter to have struck five sixes in the first 15 overs of an ODI inning. He touched the 50-run mark off 41 balls in the 14th over. He smoked a six off Mitchell Santner to complete his fifty. Gill raced to four ODI centuries in 21 innings, the fewest an Indian batter has taken.