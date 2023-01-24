Sports

Australian Open 2023: Victoria Azarenka overpowers Jessica Pegula, reaches semi-finals

Written by V Shashank Jan 24, 2023, 04:15 pm 1 min read

Victoria Azarenka overcame third-seeded Jessica Pegula in straight sets (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka is through to the women's singles semi-finals at Australian Open. The two-time Australian Open winner bested third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday. Azarenka marks her first Slam semi-final appearance since the 2020 US Open. Up next, she faces reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, who beat Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Azarenka didn't fire a single ace to Pegula's three. She conceded a single double fault to her rival's two. The 33-year-old claimed 74 points in the match, including 38 from serves. She had a win percentage of 67 and 55 on her first and second serves, respectively.