Sports

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reach semi-finals

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reach semi-finals

Written by V Shashank Jan 24, 2023, 03:56 pm 1 min read

Sania Mirza has advanced to her eighth semi-final in mixed doubles at Australian Open (Source: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Indian mixed doubles duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2023 on Tuesday. The pair received a walkover from the Spanish-Latvian duo of David Hernandez and Jelena Ostapenko in the quarters. Up next, they face the winner of the third-seeded Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend-Jamie Murray. Here's more.

Sania to retire post AO 2023

36-year-old Sania will retire from professional tennis post the 2023 Australian Open. Sania, a former world number one in women's doubles, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message confirming the same. Before that, Sania had stated that she plans to retire at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February.