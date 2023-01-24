Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reach semi-finals
Indian mixed doubles duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2023 on Tuesday. The pair received a walkover from the Spanish-Latvian duo of David Hernandez and Jelena Ostapenko in the quarters. Up next, they face the winner of the third-seeded Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend-Jamie Murray. Here's more.
Sania to retire post AO 2023
36-year-old Sania will retire from professional tennis post the 2023 Australian Open. Sania, a former world number one in women's doubles, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message confirming the same. Before that, Sania had stated that she plans to retire at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February.