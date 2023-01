Sports

Babar captains ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022

Babar captains ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022

Written by V Shashank Jan 24, 2023, 03:30 pm 1 min read

Babar Azam scored 679 runs at 84.97 (Source: Twitter/@babarazam258)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally named the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2022. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam leads the team. From India, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and seamer Mohammed Siraj made the cut. Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza finds himself in the XI after a distinguishable run in 50-over cricket. Here's the complete list.

Here's the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year

Babar Azam (captain), Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa.