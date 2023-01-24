Sports

3rd ODI: Rohit, Gill power India to 385/9 against NZ

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 24, 2023, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma slammed his 30th ODI century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India compiled a mammoth 385/9 against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a double-century stand for the opening wicket after the Kiwis elected to field. The duo slammed respective centuries, breaking plenty of records. Although the middle-order batters failed to capitalize, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur propelled India to a commanding total.

India complete 100 off 76 balls

Rohit and Gill got India off to a flier after they were put to bat. The Kiwis could not contain the runs as India raced to 82/0 in the first 10 overs. Gill amassed 22 runs off Lockie Ferguson in the eighth over, while Jacob Duffy conceded 17 runs in the first Powerplay's final over. India touched the 100-run mark off just 76 balls.

India have aced the first Powerplay this season

India's Powerplay 1 scores in home ODIs this season: 75/0 vs SL (Guwahati), 67/3 vs SL (Kolkata), 75/0 vs SL (Trivandrum), 48/0 vs NZ (Hyderabad), 52/0 vs NZ (Raipur), and 82/0 vs NZ (Indore).

Another fruitful opening stand!

Rohit and Gill came out all guns blazing on a flat wicket in Indore. They kept punishing the weak Kiwi bowling attack. The duo added over 200 runs within 25 overs to fuel India's innings. Notably, Rohit and Gill have registered five 50+ partnerships while opening together six times. Their opening stands read 143, 33, 95, 60, 72, and 212.

Highest opening partnership against New Zealand in ODIs

India brought up the 200-run mark in the 25th over. Rohit and Gill eventually added 212 runs before the former departed. This is now the highest opening partnership against New Zealand in ODIs. They broke the record of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (201* in 2009, Hamilton). Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga shared a 201-run stand in 2006, Napier.

Rohit slams his 30th ODI century, equals Ponting

Rohit slammed his 30th century in ODIs. The senior opener reached the three-figure mark in the 26th over. Interestingly, Rohit has slammed his first ODI ton since January 2020. Besides, this is his first international century since September 2021. Rohit has now equaled legend Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI tons. The duo is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46).

Gill hammers his fourth ODI century

Gill continues his exploits in international cricket. He raced to his fourth ODI century in the same over. The youngster smashed a record-breaking double-century in the series opener before scoring a match-winning 40* in Raipur. He now owns three 100+ scores in his last four ODI innings. Gill also became the first Indian to have scored 300+ runs in a three-match bilateral series.

Rohit, Gill break these records

Rohit has become the first Indian batter to have struck five sixes in the first 15 overs of an ODI inning. He touched the 50-run mark off 41 balls in the 14th over. He smoked a six off Mitchell Santner to complete his fifty. Gill raced to four ODI centuries in 21 innings, the fewest an Indian batter has taken.

India falter in middle overs; SKY completes 100 international sixes

India were 212/0 after 26 overs, with Rohit and Gill continuing the action. However, India's fortunes went south in the middle overs. The likes of Virat Kohli (36), Ishan Kishan (17), Suryakumar Yadav (14), and Washington Sundar (9) couldn't maximize their starts. Notably, SKY has completed 100 sixes for India across formats. He also raced to 2,000 international runs.

Hardik, Shardul add crucial runs

India slumped to 313/6 after the dismissal of Sundar. However, Hardik and Shardul launched a counter-attack thereafter. The duo recorded a quickfire 54-run stand, adding crucial runs for India. Hardik slammed his ninth ODI half-century off 36 balls. He hammered 3 fours and as many sixes in his 38-ball 54. Meanwhile, Shardul smashed a 17-ball 25 (3 fours and 1 six).