SA's Rassie van der Dussen hammers fourth ODI hundred: Stats

Jan 27, 2023

Rassie van der Dussen has breached the 1,000-run mark at home in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen blasted a 117-ball 111 in the first of three-match ODIs against England on Friday. The 33-year-old whipped six fours and a maximum. England's Sam Curran eventually got him out in the 48th over. Van der Dussen hammered his fourth ODI ton as SA tallied 298/7. He also breached the 1,000-run mark at home. We decode his stats.

1,000-plus runs at home (ODIs)

Van der Dussen's exploits have raced him past 1,000 runs at home in ODI cricket. The Run Machine owns 1,006 runs across 21 matches. He averages a monstrous 100.60. He has clocked three tons and seven half-centuries (HS: 129* vs India).

Decoding his ODI numbers

Van der Dussen made his debut against Pakistan in 2019. He has since amassed 1,636 runs across 39 matches. He averages a mouth-dropping 71.13 and strikes at 90.23. He has slammed four hundreds and 11 fifties, with the best score of 134 (vs England). Meanwhile, Van der Dussen has tallied 369 and 261 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 41.00 and 65.25, respectively.

Second-highest batting average (minimum 1,000 runs)

As stated, Van der Dussen averages a whopping 71.13 in 39 matches. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has the second-best batting average among players with a minimum of 1,000 ODI runs. He only ranks behind India's Shubman Gill (73.76).

Second ODI ton versus England

Van der Dussen clobbered his second ODI hundred against the Three Lions in 50-over cricket. He has racked up 364 runs in eight matches. The right-handed batter averages 60.66 (HS: 134). His scores read 50, 38*, 5, 134, 0, 26, and 111.

Van der Dussen-Miller put SA back on top

Van der Dussen and Miller fetched a 110-run partnership. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the second-highest partnership by SA for the fifth-wicket against England, behind Justin Kemp and Graeme Smith's 117-run stand in 2005.

How did SA's innings pan out?

Opting to bat, South Africa had a decent 61-run opening stand before captain Temba Bavuma departed. The hosts lost a bit of momentum but Heinrich Klaasen and Van der Dussen steadied their ship at Mangaung Oval. Later, David Miller stitched a 110-run partnership with Van der Dussen, thereby piloting SA to 298/7. For England, left-arm pacer Curran (3/35) bagged the best figures.