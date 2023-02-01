Sports

Suryakumar Yadav attains career-high rating in ICC T20I Rankings: Details

Suryakumar Yadav attains career-high rating in ICC T20I Rankings: Details

Written by V Shashank Feb 01, 2023, 02:58 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav attained a career-high rating of 910 points in the ICC T20I Rankings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Suryakumar Yadav has attained a career-high rating in the latest ICC T20I Rankings. The 360-degree batter struck 47 in the series opener against New Zealand. The effort saw him race to 910 points. Although SKY scored a calculated 26* in the second T20I, he dropped back to 908 rating points. Regardless, he is close to scripting history in the all-time T20I Rankings. Here's more.

SKY close to scripting history

SKY is within reach of attaining the all-time rating in the Men's T20I Rankings for batters. He will look to post a top-notch display in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad later this evening. He only ranks behind Englishman Dawid Malan, who attained a peak of 915 points in Cape Town in 2020. Aaron Finch (900) trails the duo in this regard.

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year (2022)

SKY became the only Indian cricketer to have slammed over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43. He became the first Indian to register 11 50+ scores in T20I cricket in a calendar year. SKY claimed the top spot among batters after amassing 239 runs in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, averaging 59.75.

Plenty of movements by Kiwi players in the T20I Rankings

Finn Allen gained eight places to rank 19th among batters. Daryl Mitchell, who struck a fifty in the first T20I, jumped nine places to the 29th spot. Mitchell Santner top-scored for NZ in the last game (19*). He also pocketed two wickets in the first outing. He gained two spots to be ninth among bowlers while moving five places to be 23rd among all-rounders.

Bavuma, Van der Dussen make massive gains in ODIs

South African skipper Temba Bavuma moved 27 spots to 49th in ODI Batting Rankings. He struck his third ODI ton in the second outing against England. Rassie van der Dussen bettered his rating to 795 points and only ranks behind Babar Azam (887). English pacer Jofra archer re-entered the bowling rankings at 35. He returned to international cricket after being sidelined for months.