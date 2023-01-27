Sports

England pacer Jofra Archer returns to international cricket: Details here

England pacer Jofra Archer returns to international cricket: Details here

Written by V Shashank Jan 27, 2023, 05:52 pm 2 min read

Jofra Archer last played an ODI in September 2020 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England speedster Jofra Archer has made his return to international cricket in the ongoing first of three-match ODIs against South Africa. The right-arm quick was sidelined since twin elbow operations in 2021, followed by a back stress fracture last year. Archer, 27, last played an ODI against Australia in September 2020, while his last international game was in a T20I in March 2021.

Timeline of Archer's injuries

Archer missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after suffering a freak injury while clearing a fish tank. While he played some games for Sussex in May and July 2021, he didn't look at full tilt. He subsequently underwent surgery on his right elbow. In May 2022, the ECB stated that Archer has suffered a stress back fracture and will miss the entire summer.

Archer last played an ODI in September 2020

Archer has played 13 Test matches, having claimed 42 scalps at 31.04. He last played a Test against India in February 2021. He is playing his 18th ODI match. So far, he has picked 30 wickets. He last featured in the format in September 2020 against Australia. In T20Is, the right-arm seamer has claimed 14 scalps at 26.50 with the best of 4/33.

Archer has shown promise in SA20 League

Playing for MI Cape Town, Archer has been a class act in the inaugural SA20 League. He has clipped eight wickets at an astonishing average of 18.00. He boasts an economy of 7.57 (BBI: 3/27). He is Cape Town's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside skipper Rashid Khan. Archer will be hoping to stay fit, given there's Ashes and 50-over World Cup later this year.

A terrific addition to England's pace attack

Archer, who delivered for England in the Super Over at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, is a terrific addition to the pace attack that already has Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, and Chris Woakes. ﻿Harry Brook, the Player of the Series in Pakistan, had earned an ODI call-up for the SA series. The squad also includes Ben Duckett, who shone in Pakistan.